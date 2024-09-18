spot_img
spot_img
20.3 C
New York
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeHealth
HealthLatest

Malawi makes strides in HIV/AIDS fight with Key populations project

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Kaomba: Our goal is to advocate for policy and legal reforms

Community Health Rights Advocacy (CHERA) has launched a 10-month project to advance the rights of key populations, including female and male sex workers, in Malawi’s HIV/AIDS response.

The Key Populations Integrated HIV and Human Rights Project (KPIHIVR) is supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) through the SCALE initiative.

According to , Programs Manager at CHERA Alex Kaomba the project aims to counter discriminatory laws, policies, and practices affecting key populations.

Kaomba emphasized that the project focuses on reaching marginalized key populations who face service denial and access restrictions.

‘Our goal is to advocate for policy and legal reforms to remove barriers and ensure uninterrupted access to HIV and AIDS services,’ he stated.”

Programs Manager at Journalists Association Against AIDS (JournaAids), Dingaan Mithi emphasized addressing structural barriers which includes Malawi’s National HIV Strategic Plan prioritizes interventions to reduce vulnerability among key populations.

Mithi: Unless the country invests in key populations,

He added ” unless the country invests in key populations, we risk losing the battle against HIV and AIDS, as new infections continue to emerge. It’s crucial we prioritize these vulnerable groups to effectively combat the epidemic.”

The project aligns with the strategic pillar “Reducing Human Rights and Gender-related barriers” and seeks to decriminalize minority rights.

As a sub-awardee of USAID-PEPFAR’s EpiC program and PEPFAR Small Grants Program, CHERA operates within a 5-year initiative (2019-2024) to maintain epidemic control.The KPIHIVR project marks significant progress toward achieving Malawi’s HIV/AIDS goals.

The Project is targeting female and male sex workers, key vulnerable populations
advance key population-led strategies.It is Aligning with National HIV Strategic Plan (2023-2027).

Previous article
Moyo nkudya, moyo ndi nsima, tiyeni tilimbikitse ulimi- Ching’ani
Next article
Vaccination Victory: GAVI-Funded Project Saves Lives in Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc