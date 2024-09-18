Malawi makes strides in HIV/AIDS fight with Key populations project

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Community Health Rights Advocacy (CHERA) has launched a 10-month project to advance the rights of key populations, including female and male sex workers, in Malawi’s HIV/AIDS response.

The Key Populations Integrated HIV and Human Rights Project (KPIHIVR) is supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) through the SCALE initiative.

According to , Programs Manager at CHERA Alex Kaomba the project aims to counter discriminatory laws, policies, and practices affecting key populations.

Kaomba emphasized that the project focuses on reaching marginalized key populations who face service denial and access restrictions.

‘Our goal is to advocate for policy and legal reforms to remove barriers and ensure uninterrupted access to HIV and AIDS services,’ he stated.”

Programs Manager at Journalists Association Against AIDS (JournaAids), Dingaan Mithi emphasized addressing structural barriers which includes Malawi’s National HIV Strategic Plan prioritizes interventions to reduce vulnerability among key populations.

He added ” unless the country invests in key populations, we risk losing the battle against HIV and AIDS, as new infections continue to emerge. It’s crucial we prioritize these vulnerable groups to effectively combat the epidemic.”

The project aligns with the strategic pillar “Reducing Human Rights and Gender-related barriers” and seeks to decriminalize minority rights.

As a sub-awardee of USAID-PEPFAR’s EpiC program and PEPFAR Small Grants Program, CHERA operates within a 5-year initiative (2019-2024) to maintain epidemic control.The KPIHIVR project marks significant progress toward achieving Malawi’s HIV/AIDS goals.

advance key population-led strategies.It is Aligning with National HIV Strategic Plan (2023-2027).