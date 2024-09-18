Chimwala’s Exit Shocks Supporters: Machinjiri Residents Urge Businessman to Re-enter Politics

Concerned citizens from Machinjiri Township in Blantyre have penned an open letter to businessman Alex Chimwala, urging him to reconsider his decision to pull out of frontline politics.

Chimwala, a prominent businessman and aspiring lawmaker for South Lunzu Constituency, announced his resignation from politics on Tuesday, citing the negative impact on his personal businesses.

“After a long and careful soul-searching, I have decided to retire from active politics… My involvement in active politics has greatly affected my business,” he stated.

However, the community of Machinjiri is not willing to let him go without a fight.

“We have received your message with heavy hearts… We respect your concern regarding the impact it has had on your business,” the letter reads.

“However, we… must respectfully ask you to reconsider.”

The residents value Chimwala’s commitment to their community, highlighting his transformative impact on Machinjiri through infrastructure improvements, empowering local businesses, and championing education.

“You have never treated politics as an avenue to personal gain; you have consistently stayed true to your roots, serving us with integrity and devotion.”

The letter emphasizes that Chimwala’s leadership is still needed, stating, “Your work is far from done. The future of Machinjiri still needs your vision and dedication.”

Chimwala’s decision to leave politics has sparked concern among his supporters, who are now calling on him to reconsider.

The residents’ plea is a testament to his influence and dedication to the community.

“We hope you will continue your journey with us and lead this community toward greater prosperity,” the letter concludes.

It remains to be seen whether Chimwala will heed the call of his constituents and reconsider his decision to leave politics.