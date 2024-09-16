ZIYARA PARADE: Thousands receive maize flour in Blantyre

In a gesture of charity, organizers of the 2024 Ziyara Parade distributed maize flour to over 20,000 people gathered at Mpingwe Sports Club in Blantyre.

The event, held to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, featured a procession from Kanjedza Masjid to Mpingwe Sports Club, culminating in prayers and the donation.

According to Mohammad Aboo, Ziyara Parade Coordinator, the charity work is a significant aspect of the Islamic religion.

“Charity is a significant aspect of Islam, which is why you will see Muslims worldwide engaging in charity work,” said Aboo.

In a show of interfaith solidarity, Blantyre City Deputy Mayor, Councillor Jomo Osman, attended the event, preaching love and unity among Muslims and Christians.

The organizers, AT-Tariqatul Qadiriyyah Sunni Muslim Association (AQSA), had earlier visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital, bringing joy to over 2,000 patients with gifts valued at 100 million kwacha.