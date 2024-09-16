Chimwendo’s magic invigorates MCP, promises to launch ‘nuclear weaponry ‘on opposition parties

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has welcomed four key allies of the main opposition party ahead of General Election next year which has been regarded as “most unpredictable” election by political analysts following the enactment of 50+1 law in Parliament.

However, sources have confided in us that the hooking exercise has been spearheaded by the newly elected Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo Banda whom many politicians say is the hub of every political metabolism happening now in MCP.

The four who have dumped the Democratic Progressive Party- DPP are former Secretary General, Geldezer Jeffrey, one time political computer Dr Heatherwick Ntaba, who served in different government cabinet portfolios under Kamuzu, Bakili and Bingu administration, former Regional Governor for Eastern region, Imran Mtenje and legal advisor, Oscar Taulo.

Speaking at the mass rally in Area 24, Chimwendo Banda said these four people have followed the “transformational agenda” of Dr Lazarus Chakwera to make Malawi a “better, more just and prosperous” nation in the Southern Africa region.

“Malawians are mature enough to distinguish between politics and the needs of the people. We are in this business to create a movement that listens and delivers to the nation. We are in to restore dignity of democracy, spur economic growth, empower women and youths and create sustainable environment for our investors as we secure the future of our people

Their willingness and sense of leadership to set aside their big positions which they occupied in DPP in order to join a visionary partnership for the radical transformation of Malawi is a historic gesture of their patriotism and must not be taken for granted,” Chimwendo said who is also Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture to reporters.

Chimwendo added: Chakwera will continue to promote politics of inclusion with an aim of unifying the nation and development.

“Our Statement of Intent is guided by fundamental principles which include rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and the creation of a more just society by tackling poverty, disease, tribalism and inequality.

“Chakwera will continue to make economic reforms of which some have already bearing fruits as we have stable electricity now, donor community is back, railway transportation is back in full force, road infrastructure is in motion as various road networks are being constructed, NEEF loans for the youths are there, safeguard the rights of the workers and ensure there is adequate social protection for the poor and disadvantaged,” said Chimwendo who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo has also reiterated that opposition parties must forget of forming government next year as MCP has ‘nuclear weapons’ destroy their camps with precision.

“We are well prepared against an opposition bloc. We are even happier that the opposition bloc has already been formed a year before election and this why am saying MCP will from next government because we shall develop a strategy that will push them on back foot. MCP is a party of good stewards and we know how to launch ground operation. But wait, more prominent people are coming in from all opposition parties to join us and soon they shall be unveiled and by next year, I will finish all of them,” challenged Chimwendo who is also Dowa East Member of Parliament.

Yesterday’s rally in Lilongwe has sent shock waves to opposition parties in the country as thousands upon thousands of people attended it.

Since Chimwendo Banda took over the CEO position of the party, MCP has launched a full fledged campaign to woo swing voters to vote for President Chakwera next year. It is not yet known if the economic turmoil the country is going through this time around will have a bearing on the results next year.

The rally which was graced by President Chakwera attracted various cabinet ministers, advisors, NEC members, vendors, students from universities among others.