RESULTS AVAILABLE HERE: 2024 MSCE results out

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has announced the results of the 2024 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Out of the 172,434 candidates who sat for the exams, 97,222 passed, representing a pass rate of 54.79%.

MANEB Executive Director, Dorothy Nampota, noted that this is an improvement from the 54.40% pass rate recorded in 2023.

She added that 411 out of 734 special needs learners who took the exams were successful.

…..Please keep refreshing this page as we will upload the full results soon