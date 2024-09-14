Gazette Media gives K0.5 million to Business Journalists

Gazette Media, a media consultancy firm, has contributed half a million towards the Association of Business Journalists (ABJ) Annual General Meeting in Mangochi later this month.

Speaking after the symbolic cheque presentation in Blantyre on Wednesday, Gazette Media’s Lead Consultant, McDonald Chapalapata said they felt the need to support the meeting as it creates a platform for the business journalists to deliberate on best practices in the industry.

Chapalapata said Gazette Media works with various companies that also work directly with the business journalists.

“We are very impressed with the quality of work that ABJ is doing that is why we had to come in with this donation. As a media consultancy firm, we deal mostly with business journalists that is why we saw it necessary to make this donation so that the skills that the association imparts to its members will help in the long run and benefit our clients.

When our clients get good stories published, they will be happy, we will also be happy, and it will make our work easier in media management,” said Chapalapata.

A representative of ABJ, Aubrey Mchulu commended Gazette Media for the support, and also disclosed that this is the first time for the media oriented-company to support the association since its formation in 2008.

Mchulu, who is also the Editor for The Nation newspaper, said the support will go a long way in ensuring the smooth organisation of the Indaba.

“As ABJ we are grateful for the donation by Gazette Media, this is a significant contribution to our budget for the general meeting. This is the first time we are receiving a cash donation from a media-oriented organization hence we are very grateful.”

“So far we have made progress in sourcing the funds and we believe in the next two weeks we should be able reach our target,” said Mchulu

The AGM is expected to take place in Mangochi from September 26-28, and will also give an opportunity to the members usher in new office bearers.