spot_img
spot_img
18.8 C
New York
Saturday, September 14, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

PDP Holds Colourful Convention, Draws Delegates from Across Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has held a colourful convention at COMESA Hall in Blantyre, attracting hundreds of delegates from across the country.

The two-day event, which concluded on Saturday morning, was marked by excitement and unity among party supporters, with delegates coming together to shape the party’s future direction.

The convention saw Kondwani Nankhumwa confirmed as the party’s president and presidential candidate for the 2025 general elections, solidifying his position as the party’s leader.

Other highlights of the convention included the re-election of incumbent officials and contests for key positions, including the first vice president and Director of Women roles.

The event drew international attention, with notable attendees including Kamundi, a close friend of Mr. Nankhumwa, who traveled from the United Kingdom to show support.

The convention’s colourful decorations and electric atmosphere reflected the PDP’s growing momentum ahead of the 2025 polls.

Previous article
Ife za mgwirizano sitikupanga nawo, tizayima patokha- Nankhumwa
Next article
Gazette Media gives K0.5 million to Business Journalists
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc