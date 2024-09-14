PDP Holds Colourful Convention, Draws Delegates from Across Malawi

Malawi’s opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has held a colourful convention at COMESA Hall in Blantyre, attracting hundreds of delegates from across the country.

The two-day event, which concluded on Saturday morning, was marked by excitement and unity among party supporters, with delegates coming together to shape the party’s future direction.

The convention saw Kondwani Nankhumwa confirmed as the party’s president and presidential candidate for the 2025 general elections, solidifying his position as the party’s leader.

Other highlights of the convention included the re-election of incumbent officials and contests for key positions, including the first vice president and Director of Women roles.

The event drew international attention, with notable attendees including Kamundi, a close friend of Mr. Nankhumwa, who traveled from the United Kingdom to show support.

The convention’s colourful decorations and electric atmosphere reflected the PDP’s growing momentum ahead of the 2025 polls.