Mo626 College Basketball Top 8 kicks off Saturday

Anticipation is building up for the Mo626 College Basketball Top Eight Basketball games set for Saturday (14th September 2024), at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Basketball Courts, bringing together the best university basketball teams nationwide for an electrifying showdown.

The Elite Eight teams comprise men’s and women’s teams divided into two competitive groups where each team is hungry for a shot at the semi-finals and ultimately, the championship.

In the men’s division, the competition is stiff, with Group A featuring teams from University of Livingstonia (UNILIL), University of Malawi (UNIMA), Mzuzu University (MZUNI), and MUST, while Group B includes Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU), Malawi college of Accountancy (MCA) Blantyre, and African Bible College (ABC).

The women’s teams promise intense action in Group A featuring teams from UNILIL, UNIMA, MZUNI, and Catholic University (CUNIMA), while Group B comprises MUBAS, MAGU, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES), and BUNDA battling for supremacy.

The sponsors, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said the Mo626 College Basketball Tournament aligns with its goals of supporting youth development, promoting healthy lifestyles, and fostering community engagement.

“NBM plc aims to connect with the youth, particularly university students, who are key to the future of the country. The partnership with basketball aligns with NBM plc’s commitment to education, youth empowerment, and nurturing talent.”

“Together, we are creating a pathway for the youth to not only thrive in sports but to also become positive contributors to society. The Mo626 College Basketball stands as a symbol of this shared vision, and we look forward to witnessing the extraordinary talent and determination that will be on display now that the tournament is nearing an end,” Hiwa explained.

Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) vice president, Banthari Banda said they expect the level of competition in the Top Eight to be exceptionally high.

“With the best university teams in Malawi participating, we anticipate intense matches and high-quality performances from both the men’s and women’s divisions. These teams have been preparing thoroughly, and we look forward to seeing a display of strong teamwork, technical skills, and tactical awareness,” said Banda.

The outcome of the Elite Top Eight games this Saturday will shape the finals which will be played in Lilongwe on 28th September 2024 at African Bible College Blue Gymnasium.