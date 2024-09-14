ZAMADOLO: Bullets Off to a Flying Start in Airtel Top 8

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have kicked off their Airtel Top 8 title defense with a convincing 2-0 win against Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The game saw Bullets dominate from the start, with Stanley Billiat opening the scoring in the 6th minute through a simple tap-in from a well-timed assist by Babatunde Adeboje.

Six minutes later, Chawanangwa Gumbo doubled the lead following a defensive error by Civil, slotting the ball home after a square pass from Ephraim Kondowe.

Civil’s goalkeeper, Rahman John, picked up an injury in the 18th minute and was replaced by Blessings Juma in the 21st minute.

Despite efforts to score, Civil was unable to catch up, with Bullets’ defense holding strong.

Civil’s coach, Abbas Makawa, acknowledged that his team lost momentum in the first 10 minutes, resulting in early goals.

“We made some substitutions and tried to push for a goal, but all in vain,” he said.

Despite the loss, Makawa expressed confidence ahead of the return leg, stating that “in a game of football, anything can happen” and his team aims to cause an upset at their home ground.

Bullets’ Second Assistant Coach, Micheal Ngole, congratulated his team on their win but emphasized that it wasn’t an easy task.

“Civil is not an easy team; we have been struggling with them in our previous encounters,” he said.

Ngole also noted that the second leg will be unpredictable, and they still have a big task ahead.

The victory marks a strong start for Bullets in their bid to win the MK30 million prize.

The two teams will face each other again at CIVO Stadium in Lilongwe on September 29.

This year’s Airtel Top 8 competition has attracted eight teams, including Bullets, Silver Strikers, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Chitipa United, Kamuzu Barracks, Dedza Dynamos, Civil Service United and Bangwe All Stars.

The winner will receive a record-breaking K30 million, thanks to Airtel Malawi’s increased sponsorship package of K655 million.