District Councils asked to support Children Parliament

Salima Children parliament

By Alinafe Nyanda

Kindle Orphan Outreach has asked district councils in the country to set aside funds for children parliament as one way of strengthening forums and participation of children on issues that concern them and influence polices and legislative change.

Salima district council in partnership with Kindle Orphan Outreach, Save the children, World Vision International and WORLEC organized a five-day forum dubbed ‘Children’s Parliament in Salima.

The forum started on 9th to 13 September held at Salima Secondary School under theme ‘Children Voice Matters.’

Speaking in an interview on Friday during the closing day, Kindle Orphan Outreach executive director Joseph Kandiyesa hailed the arrangement saying this is the best forum where children gather, discuss and debate to find possible solutions for the challenges they face within their different communities.

He said Children Parliament is a forum every district must have because children voice matter and are not contaminated by political, tribal, ratio, regional, and religious affiliations.

“Kindle as an organization with children welfare at heart, would like to urge councils to set aside funds from CDF,DDF, and Local revenue to support this precious event.

“CSO’s, and players in the business sector should all participate in supporting Children’s Parliament annually because resolutions from this parliament are for the benefit of us all together with our children,” appealed Kandiyesa.

On his part Senior Traditional Authority Kalonga said it is highly recommended of policy makers to attend and actively participate in these forums in a quest to promote child rights.

“So that when they get back to formulate and polices in execution of their office mandate to protect children, they have firsthand information from children themselves.

Salima District Council acting Director of Social and Community Development Chifundo Manong’a said the parliament acts as a capacity building for the children as they are being shaped to become better citizens equipped with skills that they can utilize for betterment of their lives and development of the country. Children’s Parliament offers an opportunity for children and young people to express their views and to participate in discussions, activities and decisions, strengthening children’s competencies and abilities to communicate, solve problems, and negotiate both individually and collectively.