Chihana apologies to Malawians, says voting Tonse Alliance was a serious mistake

President of Alliance for Democracy AFORD Enock Chihana has apologized to Malawians for telling them to vote for President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in 2020, describing the his leadership has catastrophe on many fronts including the weak economy growth that has grappled the nation.

Opening the AFORD Convention at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday, Chihana said Malawi is in serious problem because the leaders are clueless as its policies have spooked investors and traders.

“I come before you today to apologise to the nation that I misled you in voting for Chakwera. I didn’t know that MCP is still a lion in the village terrorising the community. It was bad judgment thinking that they have changed. It was a serious mistake for Chakwera,” said Chihana to the delight of the AFORD and other dignitaries in the hall.

Chihana who went on to unveil that all ‘willing” opposition parties will form government next year including DPP, UTM, UDF and PP are welcomed in this course of rebuilding Malawi exercise.

“Anzanga ku AFORD, limbani mtima chaka cha mawa tikulowa m’boma, anzathu ku DPP, UTM, UDF, PP the same. We are forming government next year. Ndamva kale kuti ayamba kupakila ku state house kwasala ma trousers basi,” he said.

VISION ON ECONOMY & OTHERS

Chihana said that the next government will inherit an economy riddled with huge debt at K15 trillion from this government and it will require men and women of integrity to revamp the economy who can lift barriers to investment, create jobs and unify the country while tackling rampant corruption that this government is associated with,” he said.

Chihana also reminded Malawians that AFORD is a party that was born to liberate workers in the country. It is a union party therefore it champion jobs for all to uplift Malawians from the abyss of poverty, hunger and destitution.

“A social and empowerment policy shall be put in play that will help to create employment opportunities for all and not one region as it is now,” he said to reporters.

FOOD SECURITY

He said the country is blessed with arable land and it is the duty of government to make sure all citizens are guaranteed of food security at household level.

“For AFORD, this is very simple as we shall invest in agriculture commercialisation, emphasize on irrigation and make sure that agribusiness is doing wonders for the nation and that local farmers are empowered to achieve self – sufficiency in food production for internal consumption and contribute to foreign exchange earnings,” he said

GOOD GOVERNANCE

The nation is a witness that AFORD is engine of democracy in this country. We are party that believes in human rights including freedom of speech and at no point someone must dare to take that away from us.

“We are witnessing an economic struggle in this country and this has huge human rights consequences. We have leadership that is central to our economic and social crises and it difficult for Malawians to breath. The leadership has not been responsive to our problems because it is inept, corrupt and irresponsible leading to institutional and infrastructural decay, hopelessness and drift towards state failure. Our nation has become a global reference point in corruption and hunger because of MCP sham government,” he said

The above are some of the issues he highlighted in his interviews.

At the convention various opposition parties graced it including Peter Mukhito of DPP who represented Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Newton Kambala represented UTM family, PP, UDF, PETRA were also present.