Creck Sporting Club ready to face Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos on Saturday

Creck Sporting Club in their previous encounter with Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos

By Alinafe Nyanda

Creck Sporting Club head coach Macdonald Nginde Mtetemera says his team is set to keep up good run when they face Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium on Saturday in TNM super league.

According to Mtetemera the team will be consistent in building momentum. While conceding that the upcoming match will not be an easy ride, he assured fans to expect positive results from the match.

“Our preparations have gone well and we know that Dedza at home are good but I think now we know what we are doing as Creck. We are getting ready to play positive game possibly win the game and that’s what we are looking forward

“I know it will be tough yes considering that teams during second half of the season they fight so hard but I know the boys are working very hard and we need positive result,” said Mtetemera.

Creck FC impressed in their debut season. But will face a stern test of character against stubborn Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos having beaten them 2-0 during first round of the season curtsey of George Chaomba and Arnold Son Kiyama at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji.

Creck Sporting Club are currently on 4th position with 29 points while Premier Bet Dynamos are on 10th with 23 points. Both teams have played 18 games.