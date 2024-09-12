It has ended in tears as Nsanje stones Chakwera convoy

Things fall apart, the centre can no longer hold, as a convoy carrying Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera was attacked by stone-throwing protesters in Nsanje on Thursday.

This amid growing hunger and anger over the government’s handling of the aftermath of a historic plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others in June.

The crash, which occurred in Chikangawa in the northern region, has sparked widespread outrage and frustration, with many demanding answers and transparency from the government.

The incident occurred as the president was travelling to a scheduled event in the southern district.

Eyewitnesses say a group of protesters blocked the convoy’s path, throwing stones and demanding justice for the victims of the plane crash.

Security personnel intervened, dispersing the crowd and ensuring the president’s safe passage.

No injuries have been reported.

The government has faced criticism for its response to the tragedy, with many accusing it of being slow to act and transparent in its investigation.

The attack on the presidential convoy comes as pressure mounts on the government to provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the plane crash and to hold those responsible accountable.