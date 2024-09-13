spot_img
New York
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Breaking News: Gladys Ganda apologies to Mutharika, DPP…Please forgive me

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A PUBLIC APOLOGY

To His Excellency the DPP President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the whole DPP family, and the general public.

I, Gladys Ganda, the DPP Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje, would like to apologize in public for the speech I regretfully made on 9th September, 2024, at Sorjin in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency.

I request for forgiveness and plead for a second chance. I am a true, loyal, and hardworking DPP’s only MP for Shire Valley districts, which have 11 MPs. I will remain and die a DPP genuine member.

I totally and unconditionally withdraw what I wrongly said on a public TV in its entirety. I regret to have spoken that way. It was not intentional, but the environment forced me to speak carelessly as it was intimidating.

I stand with all meaningful Malawians who currently are suffering from different social challenges across the country. Please, forgive me.

Gladys Ganda MP, Nsanje Lalanje Constituency.
0997607578/ 0897541281

