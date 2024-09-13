Malawi to Expect Mixed Rainfall Season, Says Climate Change Department

By Misheck Kauma

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has released its forecast for the 2024/2025 rainfall season in Malawi, predicting a mixed bag of normal to below-normal rainfall in some areas and above-normal rainfall in others.

“We expect better rainfall this season, with normal to above-normal rainfall in some areas from December to April,” said Lucy Mtilatila, Director of DCCMS.

“However, some areas may experience reduced rainfall in November, which may negatively impact the start of the season.”

The forecast indicates that most areas can expect normal to above-normal rainfall from January to March 2025, with some areas in the central region and along the northern Lakeshore likely to receive above-normal rainfall.

Yusuf Mkungula, Secretary for the Department of Natural Resources and Climate Change, urged farmers to plan well, saying, “This season promises a better harvest, and we encourage farmers to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The DCCMS warns of potential extreme weather events, including flooding, which may impact crop yields, properties, infrastructure, and lives.

The forecast also presents opportunities for various sectors, including hydropower generation, water supply, and irrigation.

“We advise users from various sectors to seek advice from relevant ministries to better apply this forecast in their respective fields,” said Mtilatila.