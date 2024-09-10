spot_img
Pope dies

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

Pope Mphepo, a 50-year-old head teacher of Thawale Primary School, has taken his own life due to financial struggles, according to Mulanje Police Spokesperson Sergeant Innocent Moses.

Moses said, “Mphepo committed suicide last night, leaving a suicide note detailing unsettled loans. He listed individuals from whom he borrowed money and asked relatives to settle the debts.”

Mphepo divided his property among his loved ones before his death.

A separate incident in Nsanje district saw 20-year-old Yohane Matuku take his own life after being accused of impregnating three women.

Police are investigating both incidents, highlighting concerns about mental health and financial struggles in Malawi.

