Airtel Africa Foundation unveils ‘Airtel Africa Fellowship Program’ to empower students at IIT Madras Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR/CHENNAI/NEW DELHI, 10th September 2024: The Airtel Africa Foundation today announced the launch of the prestigious ‘Airtel Africa Fellowship Program’ for the undergraduate students at IIT Madras Zanzibar, the first-ever foreign campus established by an IIT.

The Fellowship aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) in Zanzibar. Starting with an outlay of US$500,000, this program will benefit 10 undergraduate students, for their entire course duration of 4 years.

Founded in 2024 with a vision to foster a prosperous Africa, the Airtel Africa Foundation is dedicated to advancing digital and financial inclusion across the continent along with key focus on education and environmental protection. This Fellowship is the maiden initiative undertaken to enhance educational opportunities for meritorious students, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, enrolled at IIT M Zanzibar.

It is designed to support students from 14 African countries, which are namely Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, DRC, Niger, Chad, Congo B, Gabon, Madagascar and Seychelles.

Recipients of this scholarship will be known as ‘Airtel Africa Fellows’. They will receive 100% of their college fees i.e. US$12,000 as per the course fee structure of the Institute for a 4-year program. Additionally, to cover the living expense cost, US$500 will be given to all eligible students. This initiative will aspire to transform, shape lives and nurture future leaders who will contribute to technological innovation and economic growth of Africa.

Commenting on the fellowship scheme, Zanzibar’s Minister of Education and Vocational Training, H.E. Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa said, “IITM Zanzibar is charting a wonderful path in technical education in the region. Providing access to this high quality education to students from Tanzania and the rest of the continent, who are topping the IITM Zanzibar screening and test processes, through financial assistance, is an important priority for us. We are thankful to this support from Airtel Africa Foundation, which will enhance our own efforts in this direction.”

The Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, Dr. Olusegun Ogunsanya said, “We are pleased to partner with IIT Madras Zanzibar to provide opportunities for young Africans to access quality education. This initiative aims to contribute towards creating a prosperous and sustainable continent. We look forward to creating even more opportunities not just in education, but also in financial and digital inclusion, and environmental protection”.

The Director of IIT Madras, Prof. V. Kamakoti said, “IIT Madras is committed to establishing a world class campus in Zanzibar. We are delighted that Airtel Africa Foundation is joining hands with us in this effort. We look forward to welcoming the second cohort of bright young students to the IITM Zanzibar campus this year. We are immensely grateful to Airtel Africa Foundation for providing financial assistance for these future global leaders.”

Airtel Africa Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa. The vision of the Airtel Africa Foundation is a prosperous Africa for all. It is working to increase digital and literacy and skills, expand digital infrastructure in underserved areas, promote economic empowerment for women, expand access to education and address environmental degradation by advocating for and implementing sustainable practices.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an ‘Institute of National Importance.’ The activities of the Institute in various fields of Science and Technology are carried out in 18 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary research academic centres.

The Institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes leading to B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D., degrees in a variety of specialisations. IITM is a residential institute with more than 600 faculty and 9,500 students. Students from 18 countries are enrolled here. IITM fosters an active entrepreneurial culture with strong curricular support and through the IITM Incubation Cell.

Recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2019, IITM has been ranked No.1 in the ‘Overall’ Category for the sixth consecutive year in India Ranking 2024 released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the ‘Engineering Institutions’ category in the same Rankings for nine consecutive years – from 2016 to 2024. It was also adjudged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019, 2020 and 2021. ARIIA Ranking was launched by the Innovation Cell of Ministry of Education.