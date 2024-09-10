spot_img
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Chakwera urges Malawians to support tourism industry

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Leah Malimbasa

Chikwawa, September 10, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has encouraged Malawians to consider patronizing Majete Wildlife Reserve as one way of supporting the country’s tourism industry.

The President was speaking in Chikwawa when he together with First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera visited the game reserve.

Before visiting the tourist attraction center, the president also inspected construction works at Kandeu Secondary School, which is being constructed under the Secondary Education Expansion for Development Project.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera is inspecting the construction of a water treatment for the flagship Shire Valley Transformation Project in Chikwawa.

Later in the day, the Malawian leader is expected to switch on electricity at Pende Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Kasisi under the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (Marep 9).

