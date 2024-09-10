NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER: Catholic Church Endorses Malawi Lawyers’ Protest for Judicial Reforms

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has thrown its weight behind lawyers in Malawi who are set to stage protests on Thursday to push for judicial reforms.

In a statement, CCJP national coordinator Boniface Chibwana said, “We stand in full solidarity with the Malawi Law Society’s demonstration…to expedite the enactment of the Judicial Reforms Bills.”

The lawyers are demanding the publication and tabling of three Judiciary Bills in Parliament, which they say are essential for enhancing accountability, transparency, and integrity within the judiciary.

The CCJP’s endorsement comes as judges and magistrates in Malawi threaten to go on strike over unmet demands for a review of their conditions of service.

Peter Kandulu, secretary general of the Magistrates and Judges Association of Malawi, said, “We are in support of the call for an industrial action because salaries have not been reviewed since 2012.”

The strike and protests come at a time when the government has effected a 40% salary increase for Judiciary support staff, but has yet to address the concerns of judges and magistrates.

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has also expressed support for the lawyers’ protests, citing the government’s failure to prioritize judicial reforms.

“This action is a critical response to the government’s failure to prioritize judicial reforms, which are essential for safeguarding the independence, integrity, and efficiency of Malawi’s justice system,” said NAP chairperson Benedicto Kondowe.