Delay to open Domasi Community Hospital angers Kwelepeta

Grace Kwelepeta, Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, has expressed frustration over the government’s delay in opening the newly built Domasi Community Hospital, which has left thousands of her constituents without access to healthcare.

“The delay is unacceptable,” Kwelepeta said

According to Kwelepeta: “The hospital has been complete for some time now, but the government has failed to open it. This has forced people to travel over 30 kilometers to access healthcare, which is a significant burden.”

She also expressed disappointment that the government had failed to meet its promise to open the hospital in August.

“We were assured that the hospital would be operational by now, but nothing has happened. The silence from the government is deafening.”

The hospital, which serves several communities including Zomba Sondole, Zomba Lisanjala, Zomba Likangala, and Zomba Malosa, remains closed, leaving residents without access to essential healthcare services.

In response, Minister of Health Khumbize Kadondo Chiponda explained that the delay was due to funding issues, saying “We were waiting for funding to recruit healthcare workers, but we have now secured the necessary resources and the hospital will open soon.”