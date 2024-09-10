PRESIDENT CHAKWERA TO RECORD DOCUMENTARY AT MAJETE

On a second day of his whirlwind tour of the two Lower Shire districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to record a documentary at the Majete Game Reserve.

According to official available information we have seen, President Chakwera is expected to record the television documentary in the private game park that is run by the African Parks Limited.

It’s not clear why the Malawi leader will be recording this documentary for a private entity that makes revenue from Malawi’s natural reserve.

On Monday, President Lazarus Chakwera was heavily criticized for visiting a cattle ranch of the Issa family at Ngabu in Chikwawa.

The Issas have been long time supporters of the in coming ruling party, the DPP and Chakwera’s visit was seen as a way of trying to win favours from the worthy family whose riches are estimated to be in billions.