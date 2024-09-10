Petrol explosion kills two people in Mangochi

A devastating petrol explosion has claimed the lives of two family members and left another with severe burns in Mangochi, Malawi.

According to Amina Tepani Daudi, Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, “The deceased have been identified as Yusuf Samson, 33, and his nephew, Ziyaka John, 18, both from Matungwi Village.”

Samson, a well-known petroleum vendor, had brought jerricans of petrol into his compound, one of which was leaking. As he attempted to transfer the fuel into another container inside the house, the petrol ignited, causing a fire that quickly spread.

“The fuel ignited, causing a fire that quickly spread throughout the house. Samson and his wife managed to escape and were rushed to Mangochi District Hospital, where Samson died the following day while receiving treatment,” said Daudi.

Tragically, Samson’s nephew was trapped inside and suffered fatal burns. “His nephew, who was trapped inside, suffered severe burns and was found completely burned the next morning,” Daudi added.

Samson’s wife is still receiving treatment at Mangochi District Hospital for burns to both her arms and legs.

Meanwhile, police have issued a stern warning to the public, saying, “We urge the public to cease illegal fuel vending to prevent loss of life and ensure the safety and security of households.”