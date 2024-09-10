Mtetemera back from suspension

Mtetemera reinstated

By Alinafe Nyanda

Creck Sporting Club has been reinstated its head coach MacDonald ‘Nginde’ Mtetemera whom it suspended since first half of the 2024 TNM Super league due to poor results.

According to Creck’s Board Chairperson Muhamad Seleman, the board has reinstated Mtetemera as team’s head coach with immediate effect, following a comprehensive review process which was held on Friday.

Former Flames and Civo United defender Willy ‘the immigration post’ Chabwinja says Mtetemera ex MDC and MITCO player has the potential to bounce back after serving his suspension.

“He is a top coach, no doubt, and has been a good role model for years, so I hope he will deliver accordingly at Creck. He has been a great servant of our football in the country.

“He turned to be a great tactician in our modern football. I believe he will come right given a chance and add value to the club” said Chabwinja.

Mtetemera was suspended pending performance review and his assistant Joseph ‘Shakira’ Kamwendo to over as interim head coach and managed to guide the team well in his absence.

He joined Creck formerly Kawinga FC in February on a -year contract after a successful 2023 season with Chitipa United in which he led to a top four finish.

On the Log Table in the elite top flight league, Creck Sporting Club sits 4th with 29 points from 1 games played and Mtetemera is set to resume his duties on touch line with away game against Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos on Saturday at Dedza Stadium.