DRAMA IN BAMAKO: Malawi Football Team’s Passports Go Missing

The Malawi national football team, the Flames, has suffered a setback after their passports went missing in Bamako, Mali, just hours before their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso.

“We are working with the police in Dakar to try and recover the passports,” said Gomezgani Zakazaka, competitions and communications director for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

“But we are also preparing for the possibility that they may not be found in time.”

However, Zakazaka emphasized that the missing passports will not affect the team’s participation in the match.

“We are aware of the rules, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our players can take to the field,” he said.

According to Article 39.2 of the competition’s rules, “if a travelling team loses the passports of one or many of its players, the team is authorised to field the concerned player or players provided that each one of them takes photographs with the match commissioner or the referee before the match.”

Zakazaka explained that the team will follow the rules and take the necessary photographs to ensure their eligibility to play. “We will do everything possible to ensure that our players can compete,” he said.

The incident has caused concern among fans and officials, but the team remains focused on their goal of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.