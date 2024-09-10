NBM Plc, Mudzi Connect hand over under-5 clinic in Dowa

NBM Mukaka(right) handing over the clinic to Inkosi Msakambewa’s representative

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has handed over an under-five clinic constructed in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Mudzi Connect, to residents of Chinkanda Village, in the area of Inkosi Msakambewa in Dowa District.

The Bank contributed K18 million to Mudzi Connect initiatives to construct the under-five clinic at Chinkanda and a maternity wing in Nsanje District.

Speaking when he handed over the Chinkanda clinic on Friday, NBM plc Head of Treasury and Investment Banking Harry Mukaka, expressed the Bank’s dedication to supporting community development.

“This is our contribution as National Bank to the community. Mudzi connect is our customer, and when we heard what they are doing around the country we decided to be part of the life-changing experience.”

“Coming to Msakambewa today is very touching. This is one of their best structures ever since. We partnered with the NGO and the community also took part as 25 percent of what we see as a structure is from the community. In such a manner it means the community has ownership,” said Mukaka.

Mudzi Connect Executive Director, Frank Kasonga hailed NBM plc for supporting the construction of a reliable clinic in a community that travelled seven kilometres to the Msakambewa Health Centre to seek under-five services.

“We devised a strategy where the community can identify their challenges, develop solutions and also take part by contributing available resources to solve the challenge they face,” said Kasonga.

Senior Group Lilangwe, representing Senior Chief Msakambewa’s office emphasized how the new clinic will reduce the travel burden.

“Long-distance has been a significant problem, which this new clinic will address but it would be better to have a health centre here in the future,” he said.

A few months ago, ‘the Bank of the Nation’ donated two blood bank fridges worth K40 million each to Mangochi and Mulanje District Hospitals.