19.9 C
New York
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Sameer Suleman crashes President Chakwera for visiting Ngabu Cows

Sameer Suleman, Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East, has criticized President Lazarus Chakwera for visiting cattle farms in Traditional Authority Ngabu, Chikwawa, amidst food challenges in other districts.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Suleman argued that it is inappropriate for the President to prioritize such visits while people in districts like Machinga face severe hunger, where people are eating Chitedze.

Suleman has urged the government to prioritize addressing the hunger crisis in Machinga and other affected districts.

In response, Leader of the House in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda, cautioned Suleman against politicizing the issue, citing that every district in the country requires visits, just as the President is doing in the Lower Shire districts.

