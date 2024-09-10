Chakwera switches on electricity in TA Kasisi

By Leah Malimbasa

Chikwawa, September 10, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has said the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) will make Malawi a self-reliant and developed nation through education.

Chakwera was speaking on Tuesday at Pende Primary School in the area of Senior Chief Kasisi in Chikwawa District after symbolically switching on the electricity supply under the MAREP phase 9.

“I was interacting with the headteacher of this school and he has assured me that learners will perform better now that the community has electricity,” said Chakwera.

“Self-reliance and development can only be achievable if people are educated, without people all plans can not materialize and the people contribute better if they are educated,” he added.

On his part, Senior Chief Kasisi expressed appreciation to the government.

“Apart from benefitting learners, the community at large has now been enabled to conduct economic activities which require electricity, this is a commendable initiative,” said Senior Chief Kasisi.