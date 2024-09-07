Malawi joins worldwide prayer for Israel

A global interdenominational religious group, Global National Repentance, has designated October 7th, 2024, as a day of prayer for the nation of Israel and the world at large.

In Malawi, the national coordinator, Reverend Dr. Edward Mikwamba, is urging intercessors to join in the special prayers to be held on October 5th, 2024, at Mbayani Primary School in Blantyre.

The call to prayer comes as Israel faces rising tensions and security concerns, with ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and increasing global scrutiny.

The situation has sparked widespread concern among religious leaders and communities worldwide, prompting the Global Day of Repentance initiative.

In an interview, Reverend Dr. Mikwamba emphasized the significance of this day, stating that it will unite various intercessors in prayer for Israel and nations.

He encouraged individuals to participate in the prayers, which aim to seek divine guidance, peace, and blessings for nations.

Global National Repentance, founded by Pastor Jeffrey Nash Daly in Middletown, California, USA, seeks to promote prayer and spread the word of God across nations.

The organization’s mission aligns with the biblical call to repentance and prayer for nations.