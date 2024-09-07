Chakwera arrives from China-Africa Summit

By Arnold Namanja

Blantyre, September 7, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday arrived in the country from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit which was held in Beijing, China.

The aircraft carrying President Chakwera and the First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera, touched down at Chileka International Airport exactly 2:55pm.

The first couple were welcomed on arrival by different senior government officials, traditional leaders as well as political leaders.

Some of the notable people who welcomed Chakwera at the airport included Vice President, Dr. Michael Usi; Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Janet Banda; Army Commander, Major Velentino Phiri; Inspector General of Police, Marylene Yolamu and Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima.

Speaking to the media, Chakwera said the tour to China was successful because he had an opportunity to negotiate a number of trade deals with the host country as well as other countries which participated in the summit.

Chakwera disclosed that some of the benefits of the working tour to China, which has been very crucial partner to Malawi’s development programme, include signing of a US$200 million construction of a judicial complex in Lilongwe and reduction of export duty on agricultural produce.

“It is quite pleasing that we have successfully struck two major deals; one of which is the grant for the construction of a court complex at City Centre, Lilongwe and that most of the crop produce from Malawi be exempted from export duty.

“Farmers will now have a readily available market for their produce in China which is a very significant milestone for the Malawi 2063 whose pillars are agriculture, tourism and manufacturing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chakwera is scheduled to fulfil a number of engagements while in the southern region such as inspection of some development projects in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts.