Dalitso’s Destiny: Will You Help Shape His Future?

With schools set to open for the first term on Monday, two students from Chikhoma in Kasungu district are facing an uncertain educational future due to financial difficulties.

Dalitso Tembo, a 13-year-old boy who has been selected to attend St. Patrick’s in Blantyre after passing his Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE), is struggling to pay his school fees, putting his education at risk.

Similarly, Kaonga Tabitha, another student from the same school, has been selected to attend Mlanda Girls Secondary School but lacks financial support to pursue her education.

Both students’ families are unable to afford the fees, and their teachers at Chikhoma have generously covered their PSLCE examination fees.

However, further assistance is needed to ensure they can continue their education.

This comes as Member of Parliament for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua, has called on the government to introduce free secondary education, citing financial constraints as a major barrier to education for many individuals.

However, Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko has stated that resource constraints make it challenging to implement free secondary education.

The former teacher of both students is appealing to kind-hearted individuals and organizations to support their education, saying “Your support would make a significant difference in Dalitso’s and Kaonga’s educational journey.”

Time is of the essence, as the first term is set to begin on Monday. To assist Dalitso and Kaonga, please contact +265881775194.