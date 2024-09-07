DPP Shadow MP Gadama Misomali Earns Praise for Revamping Debate Culture in Mulanje Central Constituency

Education authorities in Mulanje Central Constituency have praised Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shadow MP Rhoda Gadama Misomali for organizing a debate competition among local schools.

The event was part of her recent mega rally held at Chisitu Primary School Ground in the district.

Moderated by students from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), the debate showcased the youth’s enthusiasm for education and development.

Talented school leavers from Misanjo, Chisitu, and Nansomba Community Day Secondary Schools tackled the topic “Should government make vocational education mandatory in secondary schools?”

In an interview after the debate, an education authority from the constituency commended Gadama Misomali for revamping debates in schools.

“Debates are crucial in shaping learners’ minds. They help learners reason properly and prepare them to be good citizens who can make informed decisions.”

He added, “In the past, when debates were a regular feature in our schools, students performed exceptionally well in exams and were able to express themselves confidently.

” However, since debates died down, we noticed a decline in student performance and a lack of critical thinking skills. I am thrilled that Gadama Misomali has revived debates, and I hope this initiative will continue to bear fruit and produce students who can think critically and engage in meaningful discussions.”

Regarding the debate topic, the education authority noted that vocational education is essential for the development of Mulanje Central and Malawi as a country.

“The topic of vocational education is very relevant to our country’s development. We need to equip our youth with practical skills that can help them become self-employed or secure employment in various industries.

“Making vocational education mandatory in secondary schools can help us achieve this goal.”

The students’ arguments for and against making vocational education mandatory were well-reasoned and thought-provoking.

One student noted that vocational education can help reduce unemployment rates, while another argued that it may limit students’ options for further education.

It was clear that the students had done their research and were passionate about the topic, at the end students who were for the topic carried the day.

Gadama Misomali promised to continue with the initiative, citing education as her top priority.

“I was impressed by the students’ exceptional articulation and confidence as they tackled pressing issues.

“As education is a cornerstone of my manifesto for the constituency, I have incorporated debates into my developmental plans.”

She added, “My vision is to empower youth who can engage in sound debates with leaders, question politicians and duty-bearers, and think critically.

I believe fostering a culture of informed discussion and constructive criticism is essential for building a constituency of excellence,” she said.

Gadama Misomali also called upon people to vote for DPP presidential candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the next years elections to revamp technical colleges dream in the country.

“Let us vote for Professor Mutharika, who has a passion for teaching the youth technical skills for them to be economically independent.

File Photo: Former President Peter Mutharika during the official opening of Ngala Community College

He introduced technical colleges across the country, creating employment among youths. Let us continue with this initiative by voting for DPP.”

Malawi is set to hold tripartite elections next year, where voters will elect a new President, ward councillors, and Members of Parliament.

The debate competition organized by Gadama Misomali is seen as a way of preparing the youth to engage in informed discussions and make informed decisions during the upcoming elections.