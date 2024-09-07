Sergeant Manda’s children seek refuge at Mosque as Police storm residence

The children of Sergeant Cassim Manda, a police officer in Malawi, were forced to seek refuge at a mosque in Lilongwe after heavily armed police officers stormed their residence, threatening to evict them.

The incident occurred yesterday on Friday, when armed police officers from A and C divisions, descended on the Manda family home, ordering them to vacate the premises.

The family claims the transfer of Sergeant Manda from Lilongwe to Fort Maguire, a border post with Mozambique, was politically motivated and did not follow proper procedure.

Sergeant Manda’s children, fearing for their safety, sought protection at the Area 18 mosque, where they used to pray.

The family has filed a complaint with the ombudsman, contesting the circumstances surrounding Sergeant Manda’s transfer and requesting that he be transferred to a police unit in his home village of Nkhotakota.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of Sergeant Manda and his family, with some police officers claiming he attended a political convention, which angered authorities.

However, others deny this, saying he was attending to office matters at the time.

The enforced eviction may challenge the ombudsman’s order, as the family seeks justice and protection for their son.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Sergeant Manda remain unknown, sparking further concerns about his safety and well-being.