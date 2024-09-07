Kabambe urges youth to embrace technology

UTM presidential hopeful Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has called on Malawi’s youth to harness the power of technology to revitalize the country’s economy.

Speaking on Saturday at the 2024 Youth Rally for the CCAP Blantyre Synod in Chiradzulu, Dr. Kabambe emphasized the need for innovation and job creation.

“For over 200 years, Malawi has relied on traditional crops like maize, tobacco, and tea. But the world has moved on. We must think differently and explore new opportunities in technology,” he said.

Dr. Kabambe, a former Reserve Bank governor, stressed that Malawi’s economic growth depends on embracing technology and creating jobs.

The rally, themed “Youth Born With Christ Identify,” aimed to empower young people spiritually and economically.

Organizers invited Dr. Kabambe to share his expertise on economy and governance, recognizing the critical role of youth in shaping Malawi’s future.

As the country prepares for elections, Dr. Kabambe’s message resonates with young people seeking innovative solutions to Malawi’s economic challenges.

Dr. Kabambe brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as Governor of the Reserve Bank, where he provided strategic direction and leadership.

His extensive career in the Malawi Government Economic Service includes roles as Principal Economist, Chief Economist, and Budget Director, solidifying his position as a leading expert in economics and public service.