DPP women’s directorate rallies support in Neno

….. Addresses Hunger Concerns

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Women’s Directorate in the Southern Region, led by Maria Mainja, held a highly charged meeting in Neno on Friday, attended by hundreds of women.

The conference aimed to mobilize women’s support for the party ahead of next year’s elections and address the challenges they face, including hunger and transport difficulties.

Mainja encouraged the women to rally behind the DPP, assuring them that the party is committed to addressing the hunger situation in the area.

“We are here to support you and ensure that your voices are heard,” she said.

The meeting provided a platform for women to share their experiences and challenges, with many citing hunger as a major concern.

Member of Parliament for the area, Thoko Tembo, joined the event.

The DPP Women’s Directorate distributed materials to the attendees, as part of their efforts to support women in the region.

Similar conferences have been held in other districts, including Chiradzulu, Blantyre, Phalombe and Mulanje, demonstrating the party’s commitment to mobilizing women across the region.

The events have been seen as a show of strength for the DPP, as the party seeks to rally women behind its presidential candidate and address the hunger situation in the country.