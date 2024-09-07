CHIMWENDO STORMS MANGOCHI, says government remains committed to rural development

Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) Richard Chimwendo Banda says Makanjra area is a metropolis on the rise, and the infrastructure development is a essential component towards unlocking its full potential, as access to basic needs and job creation will ultimately boost the lives of countless residents.

Chimwendo was speaking today at a public rally he and other senior party officials pitched at Makanjira ground in Traditional Authority Luranga in Mangochi district.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said it is time to build a nation grounded on development that will make the future generation proud of us.

“The government that cares about its people understands the importance of local road networks for economic growth. Efficient travel reduces time and costs, boosting local economies and productivity. By constructing a road of high grade in Makanjira, government of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera aims to foster and spur economic developments. This Lukoloma bridge which will cost K3 billion will have huge impact on the welfare of the residents as children will safely cross to attend school, women attending health services among others. This development will open doors to new opportunities for the people of Mangochi and beyond once finished,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

ON TOURISM

Chimwendo said government of president Chakwera realises that tourism is one of key catalyst of economic growth, a remarkable ability to bridge divides and cultivate mutual respect and building bridges of friendship of all.

“Ftom serene beaches of lake Malawi, to various cultural festivals, Malawi holds a wealth of natural beaut, diversity and historical significance that draws the attention of the world’s attention. This is why president Chakwera has put the tourism as one key sector to help the county to transform and Mangochi district is center of that agenda,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of the House in Parliament.

ON HUNGER AND RELIEF FOOD

Chimwendo said government realises that the district is grappling with a severe food situation as many families are facing acute shortage of food due to dry spell and flooding at the same time.

“The food situation problem is not limited to food scarcity alone but it also disrupts the education sector as learners may not able to attend classes due to hunger.

“But the good news is that government will not leave you alone to suffer. We will distribute relief food to hunger stricken families in conjunction with our development partners, expectant mothers, elders and people with disabilities as top priorities. On this note, let me urge our traditional leaders to show fairness when food distribution exercise starts,” he urged.

ON POLITICS

Chimwendo has reiterated that Chakwera will retain his presidency in next year’s election.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said MCP has come to serve Malawians with dignity and fairness.

“Opposition parties must just forget of coming into government next year. Let them dream because dreaming is free even mad person can dream. But MCP will carry the day,” he said.

During the rally, the entire DPP constituency committee which was led by Member of Parliament for the area Benedicto Chambo have defected to the MCP saying that Chakwera’s government has tremendously developed their constituency.

Several MCP who spoke at the rally include, Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda, First Deputy Secretary General Gerald Kazembe, Regional Chairperson for the East, Mtandama among others.