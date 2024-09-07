Moyo Ngwathu hands over classroom blocks, houses to Kamzinda primary sch

By Alinafe Nyanda

Moyo Ngwathu Organization has handed over classroom blocks and houses for teachers at Kamzinda primary school in Lilongwe district Mapuyu North.

The initiative replace the makeshift shades and poor houses that have been in use when the school was established, thereby creating a conducive learning environment for children, especially girls.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the organization executive officer Ringo Kanshulu emphasized the need to provide proper structures and learning materials in schools in a quest to promote quality education in the country.

Kanshulu – new classrooms will ease the burden

“We have made huge strides in our transformation agenda. We’ll remain focused and on course in changing the state of learning institutions across the area. The teacher has a challenge in concentrating on every child to ensure no – one lags behind.

“The new classrooms will ease the burden of overflowing class rooms and allow for further intake of students ensuring many more children receive basic primary education. It will also allow the school to recruit more teachers to improve the teacher student ratio,” said Kanshulu.

Director of Education and Sports at the Lilongwe district council Sophia Mthiko commended the organization for the completion of the project saying it’s a great to see the classrooms and house completed.

“Schools are at the heart of the community and I hope the school and wider traditional authority Kalolo enjoys this new space for many years to come as it will assist in promoting quality education in the area,” She said.

Moyo Ngwathu is a local NGO with a focus to serve poor communities in rural areas of Malawi by promoting good health, wellbeing for the people and have used 250,000 Euros (approximately MK500 million) for the project with funding from ONG OPPEN HAND FOR Malawi a Luxembourg NGO.