ZIYARA PARADE: Malawi Muslims Extend Olive Branch to Non-Muslims

In a gesture of unity and solidarity, Malawi’s Muslim community has invited non-Muslims to join in the celebrations marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The festivities, which begin on September 8, 2024, will feature a donation ceremony at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre, where over 2000 patients will receive gifts valued at 100 million kwacha.

A career guidance talk will follow on September 9, 2024, at Mpingwe Sports Club.

The celebrations will continue with a vibrant parade on Sunday night, September 15, 2024, winding its way through the city and culminating in a grand Ziyara Parade at the Limbe Country Club on September 16, 2024.

According to Mohammed Aboo, Ziyara Parade Coordinator, the event aims to promote harmony and understanding among all members of the community.

“We believe that this occasion presents an opportunity for us to come together, regardless of our faith, and celebrate our shared humanity,” Aboo told reporters on Friday in Blantyre.

By extending an invitation to non-Muslims, Malawi’s Muslim community hopes to foster greater understanding and cooperation between people of different faiths.