HTD national Beach Soccer launch on Sunday in Salima

By Alinafe Nyanda

As Beach Soccer in the country embark on upcoming season, Central Region Beach Soccer Committee (CRBSC) is confident that the league will continue being a beacon of excitement, competition and sportsmanship in the region.

CRBSC general secretary Frankie Chisambula made the remarks on the sidelines of the Beach Soccer HTD national league set to be launched on Sunday at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima.

Chisambula said apart from raising of the prize money for top three teams, he said the committee is excited and motivated with the increased number of participating teams from 8 to 12 this year.

According to Chisambula some developments emerged in the league which include the availability of First Aid Box in a quest to assist injured players than previous seasons.

He then revealed that the Committee will organize an interface with participating teams as one way of preparing for the new season.

Chisambula added that with support and guidance from Football Association of Malawi they engage various companies and stakeholders to partner with them in investing the sport.

He therefore urged people to come at patronize the launch this coming week end in Salima as FAM president Fleetwood Haiya is expected to grace the event.