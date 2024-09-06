NBM plc takes Lulu to RSA for family fun day 

Malawians living in South Africa will have a chance to enjoy local music performance by Lulu at the Family Fun Day this Saturday (tomorrow) courtesy of National Bank of Malawi (NBM).

The Fun Day is set for UJ Stadium, Johannesburg Westdene 2092 from 10am.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said the initiative to fly Lulu to the Family Fun Day is aimed at entertaining with and engaging their diaspora customers.

“Malawians in South Africa make up a sizeable part of our diaspora account clientele and we would like to leverage on the Family Fun Day, organised by the Malawi High Commission in South Africa, to bring a feel of home to these existing and prospective clients.”

“The NBM plc Diaspora account, which helps Malawians living abroad to invest back home; was revised and reintroduced into the market in 2023, and therefore we are still keen on client engagement and soliciting feedback as a Bank and the Family Fun Day enables such conversations,” said Hiwa.

Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa, Stella Ndau thanked NBM plc for bringing Lulu to the event saying the musician will help to offer entertainment to Malawians as they celebrate their culture.

“It will be an unforgettable experience of fun, games, and cultural connection, featuring the talented Malawian artist Lulu, courtesy of NBM plc. Lulu will definitely bring a taste of Home to our diaspora community as we unite in celebration of our rich heritage,” said Ndau, urging all Malawians in different parts of South Africa to patronize the event.

‘The Mwachenjera Darling’ star will be performing alongside other activities set for the day namely live soccer and netball games, kids play zone, and sack and spoon races. Entrance to the event is free.

A Malawian resident in RSA, Julius Mhango said he is looking forward to Lulu’s performance at the event.

“Having Lulu perform at the event is so nice. Most times we have Malawian artists coming to perform in entertainment points where we can’t go with our families, but this event means we will have our wives and kids to enjoy the performance,” he said.