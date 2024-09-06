Landt Foundation hands over school to Anglican Church

The German Landt Foundation has handed over a modern St. Paul’s Anglican Private Secondary School it has constructed in Blantyre to the Anglican Diocese of the Southern Region.

The foundation constructed the school with modern classrooms, library and laboratory in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chigalu in Blantyre rural and will cater for about 360 students from form 1-4.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Landt Foundation Chief Executive officer (CEO), Aaron Landt expressed optimism that the school will be a beacon of hope for the students around the area.

“We have been in Malawi for two years running multiple projects. Our focus is the development of education in Malawi. The plan is to continue supporting this school depending on how the students will take care of it. Otherwise, we are happy with our partnership with the Anglican Church, the contractor, and even members of the community who worked so hard to ensure the project is completed in good time,” said Landt.

Bishop Alinafe Kalemba of the Anglican Diocese of Southern Malawi commended the Landt Foundation for partnering with the Church and their passion to develop education in the country.

“Our mission as a Church is to serve human beings both in the spirit and the body. What Landt Foundation has done is to complement our mission to serve people well as we promote universal access to education. I ask the members of the community to take care of this school so that it serves generations to come,” he said.

South West Education Division Manager, Mary Dziko M’mangisa also hailed Landt Foundation for the school saying it will help ease the distance challenges students face to access education in the area.

“The biggest problem in this area is distance for students to travel to Namikasi Secondary School and Mlambe Community Day Secondary School. With the construction of this school, it will provide an option for such students to access education,” she said.

The first cohort, which was selected by the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) and the Ministry of Education, will start classes this academic year and has been offered a four-year scholarship by the Landt Foundation.

Member of parliament for Blantyre North, who was also the guest of honour, Francis Phiso echoed Bishop Kalemba’s sentiments, by asking the students to take full responsibility in taking care of the new facility.