Fountain of Victory Men Conference to tackle mental health

Blantyre, September 6, Mana: Fountain of Victory Church, Mens Ministry led by Apostle Joseph Ziba has organized a Men Legacy Conference on September 14 at Golden Peacock in Blantyre to discuss ways and means of addressing key issues that impact mens personal and professional lives.

The Legacy Conference is an annual event which started in 2023 and this years conference is held under the theme; Making of a Real Man.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Thursday, Men Legacy Conference Chairperson, Chawanangwa Kabanga said that the conference which will be “free of charge” aims at inspiring men to leave a positive legacy in their families, workplaces, and communities.

“The conference will focus on fostering leadership, strengthening family and community roles and providing insights into challenges such as mental health, financial mismanagement and the conference will also discuss life after retirement,” he said.

Kabanga added that this years gathering will have special speakers who will tackle a wider range of topics.

“Apostle Joseph Ziba will make a presentation during the conference. There will also be interactive sessions led by experts covering topics such as exploring mining business opportunities, planning for life after retirement and managing mental health,” he added.

He therefore appealed men in Blantyre and surrounding areas to attend the event, describing it a rare opportunity to connect, learn and grow as a community of men committed to make positive impact.

“Those attending the Mens Legacy Conference 2024 can expect a transformative experience designed to address crucial aspects of manhood and personal development,

“Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with presenters, ask questions and gain practical insights that can be applied in their daily lives,” Kabanga explained.

One of the speakers at the event, a psychosocial counselor at Nditha Rehabilitation, Vuyiswa Tonono said is well prepared for the Mens Legacy Conference.

“I and my colleagues are looking forward to addressing the silence that has been there regarding men’s mental health,” she said.

Tonono explained that the gathering will help men to know ways and means to deal with mental health issues which she said continue to be a serious issue in the country.

“Those that will attend will be able to acquire awareness in mens mental health stigma and coping skills in dealing with stress and anxiety in work spaces, life pressure and mental illness so that they should live a purposeful and balanced life,” Tonono said.

Other speakers at the event will be corporate governance expert, Jimmy Lipunga who will focus on the topic; preparing for life after retirement and Group Chairperson for Akatswiri Holding Limited, Hilton Banda who will tackle the topic of mining business opportunities.

Attendees at the event will be entertained by music from celebrated gospel artist, Allan Chirwa and the event will run from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on September 14.

By Pempho Nkhoma