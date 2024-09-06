NBS Bank plc starts system upgrade

Listed NBS Bank has started the process of migrating to a new FLEX-CUBE system with an assurance of improved service delivery.

The ‘Caring Bank’ announced plans to start the upgrade from the current T24 core banking system to FLEX-CUBE today (September 6) from 6pm to Saturday, 7th September at 6am when all services will not be available.

The Bank’s Acting Head of Strategy, Products and Marketing Inqxhuiniso Dzoole-Mwale said the transition will introduce new functionalities and customer-friendly features aimed at enhancing cost efficiency and flexibility.

“The new banking system will mark a significant upgrade from the T24 system to the FLEX-CUBE core banking system, offering modernized technology, scalability, performance improvements, and enhanced cost-effectiveness and flexibility for customers.”

“Additionally, all NBS Bank Service Centres will not be operational from Saturday 7th of September until Monday 9th of September 2024.

Our ATMs, POS Machines and local cards services will resume at 06:00 AM on Saturday 7th of September until 06:00 Am on Sunday 8th of September 2024 following which our ATMs will not be accessible on Sunday from 06:00 AM until 10:00 AM,” said Dzoole-Mwale.

“With the coming of FLEX-CUBE, NBS Bank plc has set a new standard in banking services, ensuring that customers benefit from the latest innovations in the industry.

The Bank’s proactive approach to communication and security highlights its dedication to providing a seamless and secure banking experience,” he said