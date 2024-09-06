NJOKA SAWETA: Joyce Banda’s PP seeks new partner to outcast MCP

Opposition People’s Party (PP) leader, Joyce Banda, has announced plans to form a new partnership with other political parties, including the Mafunde party, ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Banda, who pulled out of the ruling Tonse Alliance last month, said the move aims to create a strong force to outcast incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera’s re-election bid.

Addressing delegates at the PP convention in Lilongwe, former President Banda emphasized the need for a strategic partnership to leverage each party’s strengths and create a formidable force in the political arena.

She specifically mentioned the Mafunde party as a potential partner, citing their shared values and goals.

The move comes after Banda’s PP withdrew from the Tonse Alliance, a coalition that brought President Chakwera to power in 2020.

The alliance included several opposition parties, including PP, which had agreed to work together to oust the then-ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

By seeking a new partner, Banda is positioning PP to outcast her former ally, President Chakwera, in the 2025 elections.

The move is seen as a bold attempt to outmaneuver the incumbent president and lead the country come 2025.

The PP convention, which has brought together over 1,000 delegates, is seen as a show of unity and revitalization for the party.

With 16 out of 31 positions going unopposed, including Banda’s presidency, the party is confident in its commitment to revitalizing its vision and unity.