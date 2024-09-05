Elated Malawi Councillor Chimbanga Cleared of Firearm Charges, Vows to Continue Criticizing Government

In a dramatic turn of events, Councillor Leonard Chimbanga of Blantyre Soche East Ward has been acquitted of charges related to possessing a firearm without a permit.

The embattled councillor took to social media to express relief and gratitude towards the judiciary, which he praised as “one of the best in Africa.”

Chimbanga’s ordeal began 10 months ago when he was arrested and detained at Chileka Police Station.

He claims the charges were “trumped-up” and aimed at silencing his criticism of the government.

Despite being denied bail and spending two weeks in Chichiri Prison, Chimbanga maintained his innocence.

The councillor alleged that police officers told him the case would be dropped if he ceased criticizing the government.

He also reported receiving threats and intimidation attempts, which he claims were ignored by the authorities.

Chimbanga’s acquittal has been met with widespread support from his constituents and fellow critics of the government.

He has vowed to continue speaking out against injustice, declaring “I will not be silenced. Aluta continua!”

This development raises questions about the use of the legal system as a tool for political repression in Malawi.

Chimbanga’s case highlights the challenges faced by government critics and the importance of an independent judiciary in upholding the rule of law.