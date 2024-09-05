Lilongwe Mayor Launches ‘Clean Green City Challenge’ to Beautify the Capital

By Patience Kapinda

Lilongwe, September 4, Mana: In a move to transform the city’s environmental landscape, Lilongwe Mayor, Councillor Esther Sagawa, has launched the “Clean Green City Challenge.”

The initiative encourages residents to take an active role in cleaning their city, fostering community participation and pride.

She said the Clean Green City Challenge’ is a call to action for all residents to join forces in creating a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment for Lilongwe city.

“We want to make Lilongwe a model for other cities in Malawi and beyond, showcasing the power of collective action in creating a more sustainable urban environment,” Sagawa said.

Among others, the campaign invites citizens to post photos or videos of areas in need of cleaning within the city center or old town by tagging the Mayor on social media and use the hashtag #CleanGreenCityChallenge.

The Mayor’s team will then clean the areas, and then before-and-after photos will be shared to celebrate the progress.

A local business owner, Mphatso Makoti, is excited to participate in the initiative.

“I am inspired to participate in the ‘Clean Green City Challenge’ because I believe that every business has a responsibility to contribute to the well-being of the community and the environment,” she said.

To encourage customer participation, Makoti plans to offer incentives such as discounts for customers who bring their reusable bags or containers.

“I will also educate them on the importance of sustainability and provide tips on how they can reduce their waste,” she added.

In terms of reducing waste and promoting sustainability in her operations, Makoti plans to reduce single-use plastics, compost organic waste, and use energy-efficient equipment.

Charles Mkoka, Executive Director of the Coordination Union for the Rehabilitation of the Environment (CURE), praised the initiative, saying it will have a transformative impact on Lilongwe’s environmental landscape.

The “Clean Green City Challenge” aligns with the broader vision of making Lilongwe a sustainable and livable city.

As Mayor Sagawa emphasized, “I hope to leave a legacy of a cleaner, greener, and more responsible community that takes pride in their environment.”

By engaging the community in the process, the “Clean Green City Challenge” sets a shining example for other cities in Malawi and beyond, demonstrating the power of collective action in creating a more sustainable urban environment.