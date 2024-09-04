MRA upbeat with rehab of Beira-Marka railway line

By Arnold Namanja

Nsanje, September 4, Mana: Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has said the rehabilitation of Beira-Marka railway line in Nsanje District is expected to increase the volume of trade between Malawi and Mozambique.

MRA Marketing Communications Manager, Wilma Chalulu made the observation on Wednesday when the tax collection body conducted editors from the Southern region on a tour to Marka-Nyatgabdo Border Post in the district.

Chalulu said once the rehabilitation of the railway line at the border is completed, it would increase the volume of trade between Malawi and Mozambique while enhancing revenue collection for MRA at the same time.

“Already we have been collection some revenue from traders conducting trade on this border which is expected to be even higher once the facility is fully rehabilitated,” she said.

She said MRA, on its part, will construct decent houses at the border post to create an amenable working environment and motivate staff at the borderline.

On addressing the challenge of smuggling, Chalulu said MRA is continually engaging communities with the involvement of local leaders on the disadvantages of evading tax at the expense of national development.

“In collaboration with other law enforcing agencies we constantly sensitize communities and empower the to join in the fight against smuggling. Of course, smuggling is a big challenge and its fight is ongoing,” she added.

Meanwhile, the railway line has already facilitated importation of construction materials as well as raw materials for China Railways 20 Company and Prescane, respectively, underscoring its potential.

Speaking in an interview, Malawi editor’s forum General Secretary, Gracian Tukwila said the tour was necessary for editors as gatekeepers to be on top of things to effectively handle reporters from reporters on an informed position.

“Editors need to be updated on a regular basis about latest developments happening in various sectors of our economy. This tour could not have come at any better time than now when rail transportation has proved to be cost-effective,” Tukula said.

Malawi is a signatory to regional and continental pacts such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, Southern Africa Development Community and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa which strives to make borders seamless to facilitate easy and legitimate movement of goods and services.