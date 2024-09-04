spot_img
spot_img
23.1 C
New York
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

Mzinda Sacco frustrates members 

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Financial institutions such as savings and credit cooperatives are regarded as key to national economic development because of their ability to manage people’s savings. 

But while it is the case, some financial entities are said to be far from meeting people’s expectations and are seem to be adding more economic stress to their clients than before.

One of the institutions on the limelight is Mzinda Sacco in Lilongwe, where members are expressing their dissatisfaction and frustration over the conduct of the institution’s management.

According to reports, in a space of two years, the institution has lost a significant number of members, who are opting out because the Sacco can no longer provide money to savers whenever the members are in need.

“More pressing is the fact that some of us who have withdrawn membership from the institution, are struggling to get our money.

They are just issuing cheques and when we go to the banks, there is no money. Said one of the concerned members in Lilongwe

According to the members, Mzinda Sacco has been struggling to even make  savings deposits available to members and to obtain a soft loan is also proving to be a  challenge, resulting in the exodus withdraw of membership.

Meanwhile some of the disgruntled members are planning on taking legal action against the institution for failing to settle their dues.

Malawi Voice tried in futile to get a response from the Mzinda Sacco as we went to the press.

  
Previous article
Joyce Banda’s Peoples Party set for elective convention
Next article
MRA upbeat with rehab of Beira-Marka railway line
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc