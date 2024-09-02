Minister Chimwendo Banda hails council for promoting infrastructure

By Wanangwa Tembo

Kasungu, September 2, Mana: Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has hailed Kasungu District Council for promoting agricultural infrastructure in the district.

He spoke over the weekend when he toured the newly constructed Tchesa Extension and Planning Area (EPA) offices in Sub-Traditional Authority Mawawa in Kasungu.

Banda said the construction of the offices demonstrates the government’s seriousness in providing quality agricultural services to farmers, especially those in rural communities.

“When we talk about development in agriculture, we rely on extension workers providing best services, best technologies, equipping our farmers with the best skills regarding extension services.

“We are happy as government that we can open this office which will help our farmers to get quality extension services within short distances,” he said.

The K48 million structure was constructed with a performance-based grant under the World Bank-funded Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) project.

According to Director of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources for Kasungu District Council, Evelyn Chima, the structure which consists of four rooms, a resource hall and toilets, will serve a population of about 13 600 farming households.

Council Chairperson Mwambilaso Mbeza who is also Councillor for area (Lifupa Ward) said the EPA will reduce distances to access extension services for the people of Traditional Authorities Lukwa, Mawawa, Mangwazu and Kaphaizi.

“Agriculture is one of the priority areas of this government. For us here in Kasungu West, we are all farmers and the need for extension services cannot be overemphasized.

“This is why, we are excited with the project because it means reduced distances for us to access extension services,” she said.

GESD is a $100 million initiative supported by the World Bank aimed at strengthening local assemblies’ institutional performance, responsiveness to citizens and management of resources for service delivery.