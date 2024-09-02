APM beefs-up advisory team: Chipungu, Mathanga, Chimulilenji, Chaponda, Charles Mhango in

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the main opposition party in Malawi, has announced a new team of advisors to support its leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, ahead of the 2025 elections.

In a statement released on 1 September 2024, the party’s spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, confirmed the appointments of eight individuals to various advisory roles.

The new team includes:

Dr Clement Mwale as Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs

Dr George Chaponda as Presidential Advisor on Policy and Organization

Jean Mathanga as Presidential Advisor on Election Management

Charles Mhango as Presidential Advisor on Legal Affairs

Dyton Mussa as Presidential Advisor on Youth

Aaron Sangala as Presidential Advisor on Operations

Everton Chimulirenji as Presidential Advisor on Campaign

The party described the appointees as “wise-men” and expressed its congratulations to them on their new roles.

The move is seen as a strategic step by the DPP to bolster its chances in the upcoming elections, with Professor Mutharika seeking to return to power as President of Malawi.

The inclusion of Chimulirenji and Chaponda, both experienced politicians and former ministers, is seen as a significant boost to the team.

Chaponda, a seasoned politician and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, brings a wealth of experience in international relations and diplomacy.

On the other hand, Mathanga, a former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner, will bring her expertise in electoral management. She is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to elections.

The DPP is seeking to regain power after losing the presidency in 2020, and the party is expected to face stiff competition from the ruling party and other opposition parties in the polls.