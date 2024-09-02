Chimwendo storms Salima, says unity is key to economic growth and prosperity for all citizens

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says despite some challenges, the country will proceed with its path toward development and prosperity for all citizens.

He was addressing a huge crowd on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at Ntchenche school ground in Senior Traditional Authority, Kalongo in Salima district.

In his remarks, Chimwendo who is also the ruling Malawi Congress Party, Secretary General said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will continue to support the economic policies that support the empowerment of the youths and women who in the past were relegated to the fringes of the economy so that decent life for all citizens is attained.

“Today, we stand on solid ground as the country, its institutions are well established, providing necessary economic outlook midst of a turbulent environment that this government has faced.

“However, President Chakwera is working day and night to build and modernise factories, reclaiming food security through mega farms, improve health services, improve education standards, water and irrigation networks, road and railway infrastructure development among others,” he said who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo has urged the youths to work hard in school and discourage them from engaging in intolerance and unruly behaviours that may jeopardise their future and social cohesion and national building.

To traditional leaders; he urged them to propagate unity as key to economic development of the county and never allow themselves to be entangled in corruption.

During the rally Chimwendo reiterated that President Chakwera is poised to win the 2024 election as president and overwhelmingly get more Members of Parliament.

The rally was attended by several high ranking party officials including Jessie Kabwila, Uladi Mussa and several MPs among others.